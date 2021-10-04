Follow us on Image Source : YOGENSHAH/INSTA/GHANSHYAMNAYAKOFFICIAL Nattu Kaka aka Ghanshyam Nayak laid to rest in presence of family, 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' team

Television industry lost its one of the much-loved actors Ghanshyam Nayak on Sunday. The actor who was best known for his role of Nattu Kaka in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer. On Monday, he was laid to rest in the presence of not just his family but also co-stars from show including Dilip Joshi (Jethalal Gada,) Bhavya Gandhi (Tapu,) Samay Shah (Gogi), Munmun Dutta (Babita Ji) and others. Not only this but many even shared remembrance post for the late actor on social media.

Among those was actress Munmun who took to Instagram and penned down an emotional note in the memory of the beloved actor. She even shared throwback pictures of herself smiling along with the late actor. "His fighting spirit and inspirational words, in the face of adversity, is what I remember the most. He said 2 shlokas in Sanskrit to tell us how his pronunciation is absolutely perfect and clear after recovering from chemo and we gave him a standing ovation on the set. He would always have the best things to say about our set, our unit and our team. It was his second 'HOME'. He would fondly call me 'Dikri' and considered me his daughter. He shared so much laughter with all of us. I fondly remember him sharing his struggle stories from his younger days," she wrote.

Munmun feels blessed on getting the opportunity of knowing Ghanshyam Nayak. "Have been a celebrated artist all his life. More than anything, I will always remember him as this absolutely genuine and a 'cute' person when he spoke. The last year has been so difficult on him due to his deteriorating health. Inspite of it, he wanted to keep working and stay positive always. Too many memories, too many great things to write about you . I was blessed to know you for the past 13 years Kaka. You will always be remembered by me and many, whose life you touched as an artist. I hope you're in a better place now. Heaven is brighter today because of you," she grieved.

See pictures from Ghanshyam Nayak's funeral here:

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team attends Ghanshyam Nayak's last rites

Actor Tanmay Vekaria who plays the role of Bagga on the show told a leading daily that Ghanshyam Nayak was in a lot of pain since the past 2-3 months. He said, "I would often speak to his son and he would tell me that he was in immense pain and had become cranky because of it. He was not able to gulp, eat or even drink water."

For those unversed, Nayak was 77-years-old and has worked in around 100 Gujarati and Hindi films, along with his work in approximately 350 Hindi TV serials.