Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SUNILLAHRI Ramayan's Raavan aka Arvind Trivedi passes away at 82; Sunil Lahri, Dipika Chikhlia & others condole

Senior actor Arvind Trivedi who played the crucial role of Raavan in Ramanand Sagar mythological show 'Ramayan' passed away on Tuesday night. The Gujarati film star and ex parliamentarian was elected for Loksabha in 1991 from Sabarkantha seat from the ticket of BJP. As soon as the shocking news spread, condolences poured in from his co-actors Sunil Lahir (Lakshman), Dipika Chikhlia (Sita), Arun Govil (Ram) and others. Sunil took to Twitter and mourned his shocking demise and wrote in a tweet, "Bahut dukhad Samachar hai ki Hamare Sabke Pyare Arvind bhai (Ravan of Ramayan) Ab Hamare bich Nahin RaheDisappointed but relieved face Bhagwan Unki Atma ko Shanti De...I am speechless I lost father figure, my guide, well wisher & gentleman."