Payal Ghosh tests negative for COVID-19

After Union minister Ramdas Athawale tested positive for Covid-19,Bengali actress Payal Ghosh, who recently joined his party Republican Party of India, had also undergone Covid-19 test. Payal’s COVID result is out and the actress has, fortunately, tested negative.

Earlier, Ramdas Athawale tested positive for Coronavirus following which Payal had isolated herself while awaiting COVID 19 results. Sharing the result, Payal tweeted, “Been seeing all your messages! Thank you, everyone, for all your love. I would like to share the news with you that my Covid tests are done and it's been negative! So everyone stay safe & take care of yourself and do follow the Covid guidelines given by the govt! #COVID19”

Ramdas Athawale has also tested negative and the news was shared by Payal as she tweeted, “Happy & good to hear @RamdasAthawale sir that you too have now tested Negative! Hope you would be always safe, fit and healthy sir!”

On October 26, Payal joined Union minister Ramdas Athawale led Republican Party of India (RPI). She was appointed as the vice president for women wing of RPI.

Earlier, taking to Instagram, she stated "I have been appointed as the vice president for women wing of RPI. Thanks @RamdasAthawale sir for believing in me. This is my honor to accept it. It's one step closer to getting justice. As a woman I am also happy to serve the women community. Now the ropes will get tighter. Jai Hind..!!"

After undergoing COVID test, Payal had Tweeted, “Thank you, everyone, for your messages! Yes, I would like to tell this that I have too isolated myself, till I get my Covid tests done.”

