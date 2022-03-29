Pathaan: Siddharth Anand intends to make SRK, Deepika Padukone starrer 'biggest event film of India'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IMSRK, SIDDHARTHANANDOFFICIAL Pathaan is set to release on January 25, 2023

After wrapping the Spain schedule of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan, filmmaker Siddharth Anand opened up about his plans associated with the film. "The Spain schedule of Pathaan has turned out beyond what we had envisaged and we are absolutely thrilled about it! This is a film that commands massive scale and I'm very happy with what we achieved! This is going to be a visual treat for the audiences. The fact that we could finally pull off such a magnificent Spain schedule without any hassle whatsoever is a huge feat for the entire production," he said.

Sidharth wants to make 'Pathaan' the 'biggest event film of India'. He added, "We have all the intent to make Pathaan the biggest event film of India, given that we have the colossal superstars of our country in the film. As a director, I strive to make every film of mine a bigger experience for the audience than my last film and I have a personal ambition to make Pathaan a film that is at par with any film made anywhere in the world."

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan dropped a glimpse of his look in the film. Flaunting his chiseled body with washboard abs SRK's picture took the social media ablaze. He captioned the picture, "Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge.. Apps aur Abs sab bana dalunga…."

Earlier, the film's teaser gave an insight into its premise and the titular character with SRK appearing in a silhouette, generating massive hype.

'Pathaan', which also features John Abraham, is set to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

-with ANI inputs