Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan flaunts his abs, Deepika Padukone rocks a bikini for poolside song shoot | PICS

The shooting of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan is currently underway in Spain. The team was snapped leaving the country earlier on March 4. The unit is filming for a song sequence abroad and somehow pictures, believed to be from the highly anticipated movie, have leaked from the set. In the images going viral on social media, Shah Rukh flaunts his chiseled abs and long hairdo.

The picture showed Shah Rukh in his look from the YRF movie. The actor was seen shirtless and wearing green cargo pants. He was leaning against a wall in the viral picture. Many fans gushed over how fit he looked for the movie and hailed his drastic physical transformation for the role. It is believed that SRK is playing the role of a spy in Pathaan. Take a look at his viral shirtless picture from Pathaan set in Spain.

In another pic, SRK is seen wearing an unbuttoned white shirt and ties up his long locks. He also wears a chain and sunglasses. In another still, he is masked and walks while talking to his crew members.

Meanwhile, Deepika looked stunning in some of the pictures from the poolside. Her hair is styled in beachy waves. She had wrapped herself in an orange jacket and is surrounded by other actors of foreign origin.

In another image, Deepika wears a cutout fluorescent green swimsuit.

Pathaan also stars John Abraham. Salman Khan will be seen in a cameo role as his spy character Tiger from the blockbuster Tiger franchise. Separately, Salman is filming for Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. With this movie, it is believed that Yash Raj Films will kickstart a new action film universe.

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand of War and Bang Bang fame. The movie is set for release on Republic Day 2023. It is billed as "a high-octane spy thriller". Pathaan also marks the fourth collaboration between Shah Rukh and Deepika, following her Bollywood debut Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year. John and Deepika too are working once again with each other after Desi Boyz and Race 2.