'Aag lag jayegi screen pe..': Ranveer Singh reacts to Deepika Padukone shooting for Pathan's song

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married on 14 November 2018

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is a doting husband who never fails to praise his wife and actress Deepika Padukone on the public front. Recently, the actor interacted with his fans and followers through an Instagram live session. The '83' actor answered several questions asked by his fans related to both his personal and professional life. From sharing details about his upcoming projects to spilling some beans on Deepika Padukone's upcoming film Pathaan, the actor had a fun-filled chat with the users. When he was asked about Deepika Padukone, Ranveer revealed that she is currently shooting for a song for the upcoming film Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in Spain.

He further shared an anecdote and told his users how Deepika is singing high praises for her co-star John Abraham. Ranveer said, "My wife's out of town. She's in Spain shooting for Pathaan..big ol' actioner for Yash Raj with the king Shah Rukh Khan and sexy, sexy John Abraham. She's telling me, 'My God, baby, your gonna look at John's body'. I was like, 'Yeah baby, I know. He's got one hot bod on him'."

Sharing details about Pathaan's song, Ranveer said, "She is in Mallorca shooting a very glamorous song for Pathaan. I've heard the song. It's amazing. It's Sid Anand and Vishal-Shekhar. You get the vibe. I think Vaibhavi (Merchant) ma'am is shooting the song. So, she is now with Deepika in Spain."

Ranveer also shared his excitement about Deepika's looks in the film. "It's exciting because I have the privilege of being her husband so she gives me a sneak peek of how she's looking (rolls his eyes) my god. You guys will have to wait for it man. She's just scorching it. Super fit and super glamorous. Shaleena (Nathani) is styling her. I have seen a sneak peek and it looks like aag lag jayegi screen pe. So that's the wifey update'', he said.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. Recently, after the release of Deepika's film Gehraiyaan, the actor took to his Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for her.

"Doobey…haan doobey…Ek dooje mein yahaan…Tour de force. Transcendent, superlative and sublime! What an absolute masterclass of a performance, baby! Such fine, nuanced and heartfelt artistry! … at your consummate and peerless best in this one!

You make me so proud! @deepikapadukone #gehraiyaan."

On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film marks a reunion for Ranveer and Maneesh Sharma, who gave the actor his break in Bollywood with the 2010 hit film 'Band Baaja Baaraat, co-starring Anushka Sharma. The upcoming film also marks the Bollywood debut of 'Arjun Reddy' star Shalini Pandey. The film also features Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah.

