'Pathaan' Shah Rukh Khan credits chiseled physique to Google tips, Salman Khan and THESE Bollywood stars

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@IAMSRK Shah Rukh Khan greets his fans outside Mannat

It's been hours since Pathaan's teaser is out and fans can't just stop gushing about Shah Rukh Khan's rough and tough comeback. The teaser portrays SRK's chiseled body that raised the temperature a little too high. Today on his 57th birthday, King Khan organized a meet and greet session for fans. During the session, Shahrukh shared that during the pandemic he was prepping up for Pathaan, as the whole world was under lockdown he used to get motivation from Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's body.

While at the event all SRK fans were seen cheering for the megastar, the superstar's humble gesture towards his fans never disappoints anyone. According to Pinkvilla SRK organized this meet and greet with his fan to greet all who have stood by him during these testing times. He wanted to thank them and appreciate them for their support.

About Pathaan

In the first teaser for Pathaan, the actor pulls in a few deadly punches as he fights goons. The actor presumably plays a spy who had undergone a risky mission and is thought to be dead, only to come back and have a face-off with John Abraham. According to reports, the upcoming film revolves around a RAW Agent codenamed Pathaan, who takes on an ominous villain who is hell-bent on ripping apart India's security apparatus. For the actioner, SRK has undergone a massive transformation to portray the role of the titular role.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film co-starring Deepika and John Abraham is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The movie, which also features a cameo from Salman Khan, is backed by Yash Raj Films.

Apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will be also seen in Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki' alongside Taapsee Pannu and in south director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film 'Jawan' opposite south actor Nayanthara. Taking a pan-India route, Jawan will release on June 2, 2023.

Also Read: Pathaan: Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan and more react to Shah Rukh Khan's action drama

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: Anushka Sharma to Karan Johar Bollywood celebs shower love for SRK

Latest Entertainment News