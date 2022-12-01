Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan begins countdown with new poster featuring Deepika Padukone, John Abraham

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SHAH RUKH KHAN Pathaan's new poster

Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a blockbuster comeback on the silver screens with Siddharth Anand's magnum opus. Loaded with fast action sequences, and bloodshed, the spy thriller is touted as one of the biggest projects of Shah Rukh Khan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. As the year 2022 is about to end, the Bollywood Badshah expressed his excitement towards 'Pathaan' by counting down to the release date of the film. SRK shared new posters of the film in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and English, where the lead trio can be seen in an intense avatar with guns in their hands.

Sharing the posters, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Peti baandh li hai..? Toh chalein!!! #55DaysToPathaan. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

The movie has been creating a lot of buzz ever since its teaser dropped on King Khan's birthday early last month. Pathaan's trailer will be released only in January. Talking about the film and it songs, Siddharth Anand said, "Pathaan has two spectacular songs. And fortunately both are so incredible that they are potential chartbuster anthems of the year. Hence, we decided to give people ample time to enjoy the songs before the film releases."

SRK and Deepika recently sizzled in Spain as leaked photos from the sets. The glamourous duo shot a song in Mallorca as SRK was papped flaunting an eight-pack and Deepika her perfect bikini bod. They then headed to Cadiz and Jerez in Spain where they wrapped the schedule.

Speaking about choosing Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan, Siddharth added, "The on-screen jodi of Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan is probably one of the biggest pairings that Indian cinema has ever seen, given their incredible successes in the past. And in Pathaan we have presented SRK and DP in a way that's unprecedented. They have electric chemistry with each other and they look just so hot together. It's rare to find a pairing like theirs and their jodi is a huge USP for Pathaan."

About Pathaan

According to reports, the upcoming film revolves around a RAW Agent codenamed Pathaan, who takes on an ominous villain who is hell-bent on ripping apart India's security apparatus. For the actioner, SRK has undergone a massive transformation to portray the role of the titular role.

Pathaan is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The movie, which also features a cameo from Salman Khan, is backed by Yash Raj Films.

Latest Entertainment News