Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's engagement: Guest list, venue; all you need to know

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha are all set to get engaged, finally putting an end to speculations about their relationship. While they have not officially confirmed their relationship, their frequent outings together are proof enough that they have been dating. Parineeti Chopra has been leading the headlines for many weeks now. According to the reports, the duo will exchange the rings on May 13 in Delhi.

As per the news report of Etimes, both Parineeti and Raghav are in Delhi and their intimate sagaai ceremony will take place in the presence of close family members. actress Parineeti Chopra and Rajya Sabha MP, Raghav Chadha's engagement will take place near the iconic India Gate, in Central Delhi. Their engagement is expected to be an intimate but star-studded festivity.

A report of India Today shared, Parineeti's cousin, Priyanka Chopra is expected to attend the engagement. Her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie may join Priyanka in the celebrations. Other than Priyanka, filmmaker-producer Karan Johar, Parineeti's BFF, Sania Mirza, and fashion designer Manish Malhotra are invited to attend the engagement. From Raghav's side, a few political leaders are expected to attend the function. After the intimate festivity, a party will also be hosted by the families, and it will be attended by the friends of the couple.

It is also speculated that their wedding may take place by the end of October this year. According to a source close to the couple, "Parineeti and Raghav's roka is complete." It was a family affair, and they are both overjoyed. The couple is expected to marry around the end of October this year. Parineeti and Raghav aren't in a hurry, and they both have work obligations to attend to before the wedding festivities begin."

Parineeti and Raghav were recently spotted at Mohali cricket stadium as they watched the IPL match together. Parineeti and Raghav were spotted watching the clash between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the IS Bindra Stadium. Several images and clips from the match went viral. In one of the pictures, Parineeti was seen leaning on Raghav's shoulder, seemingly confirming their relationship.

