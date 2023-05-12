Sushmita Sen can go to any extent for her two daughters: 'I have raised my them single-handedly'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sushmita Sen's Instagram upload

Former beauty queen and Bollywood actress, Sushmita Sen has drawn parallels between her real self and her reel character Aarya. Sushmita represents strong women and especially mothers who could kill or die for their children in any circumstance.Talking about motherhood and her character of Aarya, Sushmita said: "Aarya is synonymous with motherhood. She is the epitome of grace and strength. I am elated to be associated with her story and her journey of motherhood. I admire Aarya for being a warrior and surpassing every hurdle that comes her way."

Sushmita describes Aarya as "bold and has emerged as a fierce lioness who wants to protect her children at any cost. I have raised my two daughters single-handedly and I know I can go to any extent for them just like Aarya does in the series. I thoroughly resonate with her zeal to move ahead, no matter what and prevail through every hindrance."

She added, "Motherhood is the most beautiful thing in the world and I absolutely enjoy playing such a strong mother, on-screen as well. Moreover, I hope audiences are looking forward to Aarya season 3." Sushmita is currently shooting for 'Aarya' season 3. The show will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Apart from Aarya 3, Sushmita Sen will also be seen in Taali, where the actress will play transgender activist Gauri Sawant.

Sushmita Sen had a heart attack in February. After having her angioplasty, the actress shared the news on Instagram in March. I had a heart attack a few days ago, she had wrote. Angioplasty performed. Most significantly, my cardiologist reiterated that "I do have a big heart" with the stent in place. There are many people to thank for their timely assistance & helpful action. I'll do that in a different thread! This post is merely intended to inform you—my loved ones and well-wishers—of the excellent news. Everything is OK, and I'm ready to get back to living! I adore you guys so much! God is amazing. Dugga Dugga.

(With inputs from IANS)

