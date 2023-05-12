Chatrapathi Twitter Reactions: Fans say Sreenivas, Nushrratt Bharuccha's movie is 'damdaar'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sreenivas, Nushrratt Bharuccha's movie Chatrapathi Twitter Reactions

Chatrapathi Twitter Reactions: B. Sreenivas made a terrific debut in Hindi cinema with the official remake of SS Rajamouli's 2005 film Chatrapthi. The film has already been remade in Bengali and Kannada and now, the Hindi audience will be cherishing the blockbuster. Soon after the film's release on Friday, the theatres were flooded with Sreenivas' fans as he is a big name in the South. Also starring Nushrratt Bharuccha, the movie earned a thumbs up from the fans who called it 'damdaar'.

Twitter is flooded with excited Chatrapathi fans. Reacting to the film and Sreenivas' performance, a fan said, "One of the finest performances and he had put up his best foot forward. His physique was the thing that whole youth have looked upto and it was inspiring."

A film critic said, "#Chatrapathi Damdaar. Zordaar. Dhamakedaar. #Chatrapathi serves full-on entertainment on a platter. B.Sreenivas makes an impressive debut and is here to stay. V.V.Vinayak’s direction is massy to the core. Get ready for 124 minutes of total ‘dhamaal’!"

Directed by V V Vinayak and written by V Vijayendra Prasad, the high-octane action drama also stars Bhagyashree, Sharad Kelkar and Karan Singh Chabra in pivotal roles. The movie has been mounted on a massive scale and shot extensively on grand sets in Hyderabad. It explores the theme of the exploitation faced by immigrants who come to India as it followed the story of Sivaji (Prabhas), who overcomes oppression and reunites with his long-lost mother and brother.

