Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARESHRAWAL1955 Paresh Rawal tests positive for Covid after being vaccinated

Veteran Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal on Friday informed his fans that he has tested positive for Covid19. The actor had recently got himself vaccinated and in spite of that, he has been infected. The actor wrote, "Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested."

On March 9, Paresh Rawal had shared that he has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The 65-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared a picture, flashing the victory sign at a vaccine centre. "V for vaccines! Thanks to all the doctors and nurses and the front line health care workers and the scientists. Thanks @narendramodi," Rawal tweeted.

His wife, actor and life skills teacher Swaroop Rawal also had received the first jab of the vaccine. "Follow the leader... I got my #COVID19Vaccine did you?" the 62-year-old actor had tweeted on March 6.

Recently, many Bollywood celebrities have tested positive for coronavirus. Actors Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Rohit Saraf, Kartik Aaryan informed that they have tested positive this week. Aamir's spokesperson said, "Mr. Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self-quarantine, following all the protocols and he’s doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern."

On the work front, Paresh Rawal was last seen in David Dhawan's film Coolie No. 1 also starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. He will be next seen in Hungama 2 alongside Shilpa Shetty and Meezaan Jaaferi.