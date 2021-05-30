Image Source : IG/ SHILPA SHETTY, SUNIEL SHETTY Paresh Rawal Birthday: Shilpa Shetty, Suniel Shetty & other Bollywood celebs pour in wishes; see pics, video

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal turned 66 on Sunday. The actor has been receiving lots of love and wishes on his special day. His friends and colleagues from the industry also poured in their wishes for the versatile star. Bollywood actors Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Suniel Shetty, and many other celebrities wished the actor on social media platforms. Shilpa Shetty shared a hilarious throwback video from the sets of her upcoming film, Hungama 2 with Paresh Rawal.

Along with the fun video, Shilpa wrote, "Happy birthday, @SirPareshRawal ji!! I love how there’s never a dull moment with you around. May the year ahead be filled with great health, loads of love, and happiness. Biggggg hugggg!’ #PareshRawal #LaughRiot #legend #funtimes #hungama2 #onset"

Suniel Shetty took to his official Twitter and shared a throwback picture with the senior actor. He wrote, "A very very happy birthday to you Paresh-ji @SirPareshRawal. Wish you a year full of laughter, good health, and good memories."

Annes Bazmee also wished him on Twitter and wrote, ‘To one of the most versatile actor, he can switch from a dramatic character to a comic in a heartbeat. Here's wishing my friend @SirPareshRawal a very happy birthday!” The veteran actor has turned 66-years-old today.

Ashoke Pandit, president of, Indian Film and Television Director' Association (IFTDA) also wished Paresh. Sharing some old pictures with the actor from the times when they used to work in theatre, he wrote, "Happy birthday to my dear friend & a great actor @SirPareshRawal bhai. I will always cherish our journey since college theatre days. You r an inspiration to all of us.May you continue to shine as bright as ever. Can never forget your performance in 'Tokhar'with Shafi Inamdar."

On the professional front, Paresh Rawal is gearing up for Priyadarshan's Hungama 2. He will be seen sharing screen space with Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash in the lead roles.