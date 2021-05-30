Image Source : INSTAGRAM/R MADHAVAN R Madhavan thanks fans for love, wishes ahead of his birthday; reveals how he plans to spend it

Bollywood actor R Madhavan will turn a year older on June 1. His fans and followers on social media have been pouring their love and sending birthday wishes for the actor in advance. On Sunday, a day ahead of his birthday R Madhavan took to his Twitter and thanked his fans for their wishes. The actor also revealed how he is going to spend the day.

R Madhavan revealed in the tweet that he wants to have a quiet birthday with his close ones, amid the ongoing pandemic. "Hello my lovely Tweeple. Thank you for all the love from the bottom of my heart. Considering all that is happened & happening around us, I cannot imagine celebrating anything let alone my Birthday. I want to keep it very quiet and spend the day with my close ones," Madhavan tweeted.

On the work front, Madhavan is all set for his debut directorial film "Rocketry: The Nambi Effect". The film is based on the life of scientist and aerospace engineer S. Nambi Narayanan. Apart from directing the film, Madhavan also essays the protagonist Nambi Narayanan. "Rocketary: The Nambi Effect" will release in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, English and Kannada languages.

Commenting on Madhavan's tweet on Sunday, fans shared advance birthday wishes for the actor and expressed curiosity about his upcoming film.

-with IANS inputs