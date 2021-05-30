Happy Birthday Paresh Rawal: Fans wish Babu Bhaiya on his special day, share memes & comic scenes

Sunday, May 30, 2021
     
Many of his characters are still remembered especially Babu Bhaiya. This is the reason why on the actor's 66th birthday, his fans took to Twitter and started wishing him with the help of some throwback pictures, iconic dialogues, memes, etc.

New Delhi Updated on: May 30, 2021
Today ie May 30 marks the birthday of Paresh Rawal who is counted amongst one of the most talented actors of the Bollywood industry. The most sorted and sought-after actor is well-known for his versatile, effortless and magnetic appearance on the silver screen. Having worked in films like-- Hera Pheri, Phir Hera Pheri, Damini, Himmatwala, Andaz Apna Apna, Table No.21, 36 China Town, OMG, Paresh Rawal has always left a mark with his acting and dialogue delivery. Not only this but many of his characters are still remembered especially Babu Bhaiya. This is the reason why on the actor's 66th birthday, his fans took to Twitter and started wishing him with the help of some throwback pictures, iconic dialogues, memes, etc. 

Not just fans, but his fellow co-stars and people from the industry poured in wishes on social media. Suniel Shetty shared a picture with him and tweeted, "A very very happy birthday to you Paresh-ji @SirPareshRawal. Wish you a year full of laughter, good health and good memories."

We wish Paresh Rawal, a very happy birthday!

