Not just Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has an Aamir Khan connection as well

Salman Khan's cameo role in Pathaan has won the hearts of the fans. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer action film has marked the beginning of the 'YRF Spy Universe' and it will be interesting to see how the War and other franchises and stars will be entering this action film universe. Interestingly, fans have found an Aamir Khan connection with Pathaan. Even though Aamir and Shah Rukh have never featured in a film together, fans have been wishing to see them together in a project for the longest time. Till then, their followers will be excited to know that Aamir's elder sister Nikhat Hedge has a role in Pathaan.

Aamir Khan's sister plays THIS role in Pathaan

Nikhat Khan Hegde, who is Aamir's elder sister, shares the screen space briefly with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan. Nikhat acknowledged fans who noticed her performance in the film. She also shared their reactions to her scene in the film on her Instagram Stories. A fan commented, "Soo amazing mam (red heart emojis), @nikhat3628 My favourites in one frames." While another Instagram user wrote, "Hamari Nikhat (Our Nikhat) @nikhat3628 #Pathaan (sic)." Fans are loving SRK and Aamir Khan's sister in the film together.

Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan's sister in Pathaan film

Nikhat Hegde plays an Afghan woman who blesses Shah Rukh's character Pathaan when he rescues their village during his first mission in the action film. Her character tells him that he will always remain one of them. This is how SRK's character in the film gets his name Pathaan, which is also the title of the film. Apart from blessing Pathaan, the character essayed by Nikhat ties a sacred black band (tabeez) on Pathaan's arm. The emotional scene drew applause and whistles during the film's screening. Learning that the woman in the film is Aamir's sister, fans have been more excited.

Nikhat has acted in the feature films Mission Mangal (2019), Saand Ki Aankh (2019) and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020). She was also part of the web series, Special Ops 1.5 and others. her role in Pathaan is getting all the praise from SRK's fans.

