Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan's movie breaks records with highest single-day earning

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 2

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Seems like Shah Rukh Khan's grand comeback has breathed life into Bollywood. Pathaan, which marked the comeback of SRK after four years, collected a record-breaking Rs 55 crore at the Indian box office on the first day of the release. The film's opening day collection takes it past the Hindi dubbing of KGF: Chapter 2. Now, the movie recorded the highest single-day earnings on Day 2 as it is said to have minted Rs 65-70 crore. With this, Pathaan co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, pushes War down from its previous position.

Pathaan Box Office Record

The Shah Rukh Khan led actioner was running houseful across the board with unprecedented demand for the addition of shows at certain places. The Siddharth Anand directorial had an occupancy of 65 percent on the second day. According to Box Office India, "Pathaan has simply gone to another level as it collects around the 70 crore nett mark on the second day in Hindi. There are no words to describe what is happening across the country as every centre sees new highs. It will not be a surprise if the collections are over 70 crore nett as the growth in parts of the Hindi belts which underperformed is historic and even more interesting will be the growth where it was extraordinary on the first day as there will so mad mad totals coming from some circuits."

The two-day Pathaan (All India) stands at approximately Rs 1258 crore, and the film is fast headed to score a record-breaking opening weekend in the range of Rs 150 crore.

Pathaan Overseas Box Office Report

"The collection in North America will reportedly cross the $1.5 million mark soon. The Gulf market is expected to contribute over $1 million to the film’s total, and with this, 'Pathaan' is likely emerge as the highest-grossing Hindi film in Gulf post the pandemic.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, "#Pathaan crosses ₹ 235 Crs Gross at the WW Box office in 2 days"

About Pathaan

'Pathaan' presents the story of an Indian spy who can get into any system or circle given his stealth and chameleon-like abilities to merge with the world that he resides in. The film is certainly special for SRK as the actor always wanted to be an action star. Talking about his character in 'Pathaan', the superstar in a statement said: "Pathaan is an easy guy, doing a lot of tough things and I think he's naughty, he's tough but doesn't wear it on his sleeve. He's trusting. He's honest and I think he very single-mindedly thinks of India as his mother."

