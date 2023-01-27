Shah Rukh Khan shares cryptic tweet after Pathaan blockbuster opening: 'Don’t come back…'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/IAMSRK Shah Rukh Khan stars in Pathaan opposite Deepika Padukone and John Abraham

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan has released in cinema halls on January 25. The movie co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham has collected over Rs 127 crore in India (all languages) in just two days. While many were expecting the film to do record-breaking collections at the ticket window, the film has surpassed all expectations and the Pathaan craze is only set to increase. Meanwhile, leading star Shah Rukh Khan shared a cryptic message on Twitter with his fans.

What Shah Rukh Khan wrote on Twitter after Pathaan release

Shah Rukh Khan shared a patriotic message for his followers and fans on the occasion of Republic Day. On Friday, however, he shared a tweet that many are trying to decode. "Gattaca movie “I never saved anything for the swim back”. I think life is a bit like that….You aren’t meant to plan your return…U r meant to move forward. Don’t come back…try to finish what u started. Just a 57yr olds’ advice things (sic)," read his latest tweet on the microblogging site.

While many are referring to Pathaan release as SRK's 'comeback' it seems as if his latest tweet is targeted at those who ruled him out. Even as many are trying to find the right meaning of Pathaan's words, the inspirational quality of his words will ring true.

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming films

The two-day collection of Pathaan has hinted that the film is in it for the long run. After this, SRK has two highly-anticipated movies lined up for release later this year. Jawan, directed by Atlee, will be hitting the big screens on June 2. The movie also stars Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra. The teaser featuring SRK in a rugged and action-packed avatar has won the hearts of his fans. All eyes are on the film's teaser and release.

Apart from Jawan, SRK is also collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani of Munna Bhai and Sanju fame for Dunki. The movie also stars Taapsee Pannu and is being closely eyed by the fans.

