Nora Fatehi dances her heart out to the beats of Drake’s ‘One Dance’ | WATCH

Bollywood actress and brilliant dancer Nora Fatehi exactly knows how to keep her fans entertained. Amid the tough times when the country is fighting against the COVID-19 scare, Nora treated her fans with a scintillating dance video of herself. In the video, she can be seen dancing to “One Dance” by Wiz Kid and Kyla. Sharing the video on her Instagram, Nora wrote, "Summer time vibes.. back up and wine it!"

Take a look:

In the video, Nora dances like no one's watching in blue shorts and a pink bikini top.

Soon after she posted the clip, fans and followers showered praise in the comments section. Singer Guru Randhawa wrote, "No competition." Actress Aahana Kumra dropped fire emoticons.

Just a few weeks ago, Nora Fatehi’s dance with Terrence Lewis on the sets of India’s Best Dancer went viral. The duo performed on the popular number “Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein” sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar. The original number featured Rajesh Khanna and Zeenat Aman.

Nora often treats her fans some stunning dance videos of herself. Check them out here:

On the work front, She was last seen on the big screen in Street Dancer 3D, directed by Remo D’Souza. Her next release will be the war drama Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film also features actors Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha. It will mark her digital debut.