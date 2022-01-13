No movie on Sushant Singh Rajput should be made until 'justice' is served, says SSR's sister

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PSTHEGONER Sushant Singh Rajput with sister

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh has taken to social media saying that no film on the late actor should be made until 'justice' is served. She also shares reasons why she believes so. Calling the film industry 'insecure', she wonders who can bring the actor's journey to life. In addition to this, she reveals that Sushant wanted to play himself if a biopic is ever made on him, therefore, she hopes that a film using AI tech can be used for the same.

"I firmly believe that no movie on SSR should be made, at least, not until justice is served. This is my promise to my brother, artist, genius @sushantsinghrajput (sic)," Sushant's sister Priyanka wrote on Instagram.

"Secondly, who has the capability to enact Ssr’s handsome, innocent & dynamic persona on screen, I wonder! Thirdly, it can only be illusory to expect that anybody from this insecure film industry has the courage & integrity to truthfully portray Ssr’s outrageously Unique story where he always followed his heart; left the most dominant & dynastic of production houses, at the peak, on his own terms. Lastly, my brother wanted to do his own biopic if it is ever made, and with the emergence of AI technology, there is no reason why this can’t be a Reality in near future. #justiceforsushantsinghrajput #sushantmonth (sic)," she added.

The 34-year-old actor was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14 2020.

Earlier, Priyanka, who is a lawyer by profession, urged Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales and co-founder Larry Sanger to change the cause of his death as mentioned on the site. Wikipedia had mentioned the actor's death as "suicide by hanging". Priyanka said Sushant's death is still under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and hence it should be mentioned as "under investigation".

"I am Sushant's sister and I thank you @lsanger for being a credible voice for Neutrality. In today's world when information is power, sticking to Facts and Facts alone is the greatest service one can do #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput," Priyanka tweeted along with a blurred photograph.

"My demand from @Wikipedia @jimmy_wales is: Firstly, as the investigation is still ongoing in Sushant's death case by top Indian agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, the cause of death cited on wiki page should be changed from 'suicide by hanging' to 'under investigation'," she added.

Priyanka also stated that her late brother's height is crucial for the ongoing investigation and his actual height should be mentioned on the site.