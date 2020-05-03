Image Source : INSTAGRAM No gym? No problem, says Priyanka Chopra as she shares adorable workout video, watch

Priyanka Chopra just made our Sunday better. The Bajirao Mastani actress, in coronavirus lockdown, is keeping her Instafam amused with super adorable posts. Today, the Quantico actress shared a cute video of her working out and, instead of using dumbells, PeeCee was seen picking up a little kiddo giving us adorable fitness goals.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka Chopra posted the video and wrote, "No gym, no problem". Take a look:

Recently, PeeCee shared a picture of herself in a stunning blue saree and won our hearts.

Priyanka Chopra, who also a member of Global Citizen and a UNICEF Goodwill ambassador, donated an undisclosed amount of money to relief funds including Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES), UNICEF, Goonj, Doctors Without Borders, No Kid Hungry, and SAG-AFTRA. "The world needs our help more than ever. These organizations are doing amazing work by helping those impacted by COVID-19. They are feeding the hungry (including children out of school), supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry," wrote the actress.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The Sky Is Pink. She has Netflix's The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes in her pipeline. The actress also has a film with Mindy Kaling to look forward to.

