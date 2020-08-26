Image Source : TWITTER/ANILKAPOOR No Entry turns 15: Anil Kapoor recalls his 'be positive' moments

The multistarrer comedy blockbuster No Entry was released 15 years ago on this day and Anil Kapoor, one of its stars, celebrated by recalling the famous dialogue his character Kishan habitually mouthed in the film. "Celebrating 15 Years Of No Entry and Kishan saying 'Be Positive'@BazmeeAnees @BoneyKapoor @BeingSalmanKhan @FardeenFKhan @bipsluvurself @LaraDutta @Esha_Deol @celinajaitly," Anil tweeted on Wednesday.

His co-star Esha Deol joined in the celebration and wrote: "#15yearsofnoentry most fun & laughter we all had while shooting for this film like one big family. Thank u Boney uncle & aneesbazmee for this one! All my co stars a big hug to each of u #gratitude."

#15yearsofnoentry 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 laughing into another year ♥️ most fun & laughter we all had while shooting for this film like one big family. Thank u Boney uncle & aneesbazmee for this one ! All my co stars a big hug to each of u #gratitude 🙏🏼 @BoneyKapoor @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/KHlQSTeiaW — Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) August 26, 2020

The film has a hit soundtrack too, composed by Anu Malik. "15 years and counting.. No Entry the film No Entry the music. Creating history even today.. I had fun composing for this absolutely zany film," tweeted Malik.

The comedy film directed by Anees Bazmee stars Salman Khan, Bipasha Basu, Fardeen Khan, Lara Dutta and Celina Jaitly along with Anil and Esha. "No Entry" is about three married men and how their illicit jaunt with a bar dancer lands them in major trouble in the end.

