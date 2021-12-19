Newly-wedded Ankita Lokhande celebrates birthday with husband Vicky Jain, see pics and videos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANKITA LOKHANDE Newly-wedded Ankita Lokhande celebrates birthday with husband Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande, who recently tied the knot with his longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain, is celebrating her 37th birthday on Sunday. Several photos and videos from the celebrations have surfaced online. The actress took part in a cake-cutting ceremony at midnight with her husband, friends and family members. Taking to her Instagram handle, Ankita shared a glimpse of her birthday celebrations. TV actress Ashita Dhawan was also a part of her birthday celebrations. A video showed Ankita cutting a pinata cake, with a chocolate dome. It has 'Mrs Jain' written on it. Vicky Jain and her friends are by her side as they sing 'happy birthday' song.

Image Source : INSTA/ANKITA LOKHANDE Ankita Lokhande's Instagram Story

On the special occasion, Vicky penned a heartfelt post for Ankita. Dropping an awwdorable picture of them together, Vicky wrote "Happy b'day Mrs Jain." Replying to this, Ankita wrote, "Thank you so much Mr. Jain."

Ankita Lokhande married Vicky Jain in a lavish wedding ceremony on December 14. The couple's wedding festivities have been the talk of the town. The couple looked absolutely beautiful throughout the celebrations. On December 16, the newlyweds made their first public appearance. The couple is indeed the epitome of love and looked absolutely stunning together. Ankita looked vibrant in a blue gota patti saree. She completed the look with a diamond necklace and earrings. Her diamond rock on the ring finger grabbed the most attention. Ankita was all smiles as she posed with Vicky who was seen wearing a light blue shirt with navy blue pants.

Ankita and Vicky had three days of pre-wedding festivities like a mehendi ceremony, followed by an engagement and the sangeet night, which was attended by celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Amruta Khanvilkar, Mahhi Vij, Eijaz Khan, Srishty Rode, Jay Bhanushali, Pavitra Punia, Ekta Kapoor among others.

They married each other as per Hindu traditions at The Grand Hyatt Mumbai and later hosted a special reception party for their friends and family.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared a few glimpses from her wedding day. Sharing the beautiful picture with Vicky, Ankita wrote, "Love is patient but we’re not. Surprise! We’re now officially Mr & Mrs Jain!"