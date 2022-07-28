New Captain Marvel: Priyanka Chopra or Deepika Padukone? Russo Brothers make their choice

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Captain Marvel

New Captain Marvel: Have you ever imagined which Indian actress who can play the Marvel superhero to perfection? Well, you might have your guesses and your inhibitions but hit-machine filmmaker duo Russo Brothers don't. They exactly know who they want and they have their reasons too. Recently, when Anthony Rosso and Joe Russo arrived in India for the promotions of their film The Gray Man, the filmmakers were given a choice between Bollywood actresses Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone.

Who's better as Captain Marvel --Priyanka or Deepika?

They were asked who do they think fits best in the role of Captain Marvel -- PeeCee or DP? In a blink of an eye, the duo known for films like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, chose Priyanka. "We have to pick Priyanka. (We are) Huge fans, big fans. We are very good friends. We are working on a project. We are producing a show, Citadel," they said.

The video has been shared by PeeCee's fan pages. Watch it here:

Priyanka Chopra and Russo Brothers' Citadel

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Russo Brothers have been bonding over their collaboration in Citadel. It is being created for Amazon Prime Video and also stars Richard Madden. The actress wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming spy-thriller series only last month. The actress had also taken to Instagram, where she shared a reel. In the clip, she can be seen driving around with her dog.

Alongside the video, she wrote: "And it's finally a wrap! Thank you to everyone who made this mammoth task possible and fun. Thx Atlanta. See you next time."

Priyanka Chopra's Upcoming Movies

On the Bollywood front, Priyanka will be seen in 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.

Priyanka has also signed up for an adaptation of Shilpi Somaya Gowda's novel 'The Secret Daughter', in which she will share the screen space with with Sienna Miller.

Captain Marvel Latest Update

Coming back to Captain Marvel, Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson's "Captain Marvel" had a smooth take-off in the superhero universe. The project introduced the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) first standalone female-franchise title character, Carol Danvers or Captain Marvel, essayed by Larson. It follows Danvers' journey as she becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes. The film released in March 2019.

Breaking the misconception that female superheroes can't hold strong on their own at the box office, the film joined its superhero counterparts in the 'billion dollar' club in April.

The cast included Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg, and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel 2 is scheduled to release soon. Brie Larson is reprising her role as Captain Marvel, with Nia DaCosta ('Candyman') taking the onus of direction.

Don't miss these:

Happy Birthday Dhanush: List of superstar's latest & upcoming films across languages ​

Excited for Rajinikanth's new film Jailer? Check latest update on Thalaiva's 169th movie

Shamshera Box Office Collection Day 6: Ranbir Kapoor's film flops, struggles to earn Rs 50 cr in a week

Latest Entertainment News