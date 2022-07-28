Shamshera Box Office Collection Day 6: Ranbir Kapoor's film flops, struggles to earn Rs 50 cr in a week

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Shamshera poster

Shamshera Box Office Collection Day 6: Ranbir Kapoor's film has flopped at the ticket window. Despite mega promotions, multi-city launches and star power, the Bollywood film is struggling to even earn Rs 50 cr in a week. It's a huge disappointment for the makers and cast as well. Over the weekend, the Bollywood film collected close to Rs 30 cr and saw a major drop on the subsequent weekdays. The fall continued on Wednesday too.

Shamshera Box Office Collection Day 6

The film has raked in Rs 36 crore since its release on July 22. Box Office India reports, "Shamshera collected 2.50 crore nett on Tuesday to take the collections of the film to 36 crore nett plus. The drop on Tuesday was probably less than expected considering the big drop on Monday but it hardly makes any difference now what happens to the collections as the film is going nowhere."

"Shamshera will need a 1 crore nett plus total on Friday to have any chance of reaching the 50 crore nett mark but getting over 1 crore nett on Friday will not be easy," the report added.

Ranbir Kapoor's film flops at the box office

Karan Malhotra's film, which boasts of names such as Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, besides Ranbir failed to attract footfalls at the theatres. To address the failure, Malhotra took to Twitter, where he shared a heartbreaking note. He wrote: "My Dearest Shamshera, you are majestic the way you are. It is important for me to express myself on this platform because here is where all the love, the hate, the celebration and the humiliation exists for you."

"I want to unimaginably apologise to you for abandoning you for these past few days as I could not handle the hate and rage. My withdrawal was my weakness and there are no excuses for it. But now I am here, standing beside you hand in hand feeling proud and honoured that you are mine."

The director added: "Will face every thing together, the good the bad and the ugly. And a huge shout out to the Shamshera family, the cast and crew of Shamshera. The love, the blessings and the concern that has been showered upon us are the most precious and nobody can take that away from us. #Shamsheraismine #Shamshera."

About Shamshera

'Shamshera' is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shuddh Singh. It tells the story of the titular character, who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity.

The film, produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of YRF released theatrically in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022.

