Happy Birthday Dhanush: List of superstar's latest & upcoming films in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi & English

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dhanush movie posters

Happy Birthday Dhanush: The film film industry has a few stars that sparkle no matter where you are. Even when he's picked up for a Hollywood ensemble with names like Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, or when he's placed with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, the actor's character and his acting mettle become a talking point. He has given some of the best solo hits to the Tamil and Telugu film industries with titles like Kaadhal Kondein, Aadukalam and Asuran among many others. He's none other than, but superstar Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja aka Dhanush.

As Dhanush turns a year older, here's looking at the list of his latest and upcoming movies across languages:

Dhanush's Latest Movies

The Gray Man (English)

Dhanush's latest film is The Gray Man. The $200-million film also stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana De Armas. Dhanush plays a hired assassin named Avik Sa in the Hollywood film helmed by hit-machine filmmaker siblings Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, better known as The Russo Brothers.

Maaran (Tamil)

Just before the release of The Gray Man, Dhanush was seen in Tamil film Maaran. The action entertainer also features Malavika Mohanan in the lead. The film that sees the actor playing an honest investigative journalist was panned by the audience and the critics but Dhanush was praised for his performance.

Atrangi Re (Hindi)

After the superhit film Raanjhanaa, Dhanush once again collaborated with Anand L Rai for a Bollywood film. Also, starring Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, the film had Dhanush playing the role of a medical student. Under unusual circumstances, he meets Sara and falls in love with her. How they cope with the situation and decide to stand by each other's side is what the film is about.

Dhanush's Upcoming Films

Thiruchitrambalam

Director Mithran R. Jawahar's much-awaited comedy-drama 'Thiruchitrambalam', featuring actor Dhanush in the lead, will hit screens on August 18. While Dhanush plays the titular role of Thiruchitrambalam, director Bharathiraja plays the role of senior Thiruchitrambalam. Nithya Menon plays a character called Shobana, who happens to be Thiruchitrambalam's best friend in the film.

Captain Miller

Dhanush also has a period film in his kitty. He is set to feature in filmmaker Arun Matheswaran's Captain Miller. The movie made on a grand scale is a period film set against the backdrop of the 1930s-40s and will be released simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Dhanush's character name and the title is revealed as 'Captain Miller'.

Naane Varuven

Selvaraghavan's film 'Naane Varuven' features Dhanush opposite Swedish actress Elli Avrram. 'Naane Varuven' has triggered huge expectations as the brothers are working together on a film after almost 11 years. Dhanush plays double action in the film, which has been by and large shot in Ooty. Reportedly, the film is about a deja vu feeling experienced by two similar looking individuals.

Vaathi/ Sir

Dhanush's film 'Vaathi' is directed by Venky Atluri. The bilingual film also stars Samyuktha Menon in the lead. The film, which went on the floors with a puja ceremony in Ramanaidu Studios, Hyderabad on January 3 this year, is titled 'Vaathi' in Tamil and 'Sir' in Telugu. S. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are bankrolling the prestigious project.

Which film are you most excited about?

Don't miss these:

Excited for Rajinikanth's new film Jailer? Check latest update on Thalaiva's 169th movie

Shamshera Box Office Collection Day 6: Ranbir Kapoor's film flops, struggles to earn Rs 50 cr in a week

Latest Entertainment News