Neetu Kapoor gets warm hug from son Ranbir Kapoor, shares photos from birthday celebration

Veteran Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor celebrated her 63rd birthday on Wednesday in the presence of her son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and other family members.

New Delhi Updated on: July 09, 2020 8:49 IST
Veteran Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor celebrated her 63rd birthday on Wednesday in the presence of her son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and other family members. She took to Instagram to share her special moments from the celebrations last night and wrote, "The richest are the ones with good relationships!!! We all need love ,support strength from our loved ones always..I feel the richest today."

The photos show Neetu Kapoor cutting cake with Ranbir, Riddhima, granddaughter Samaira, filmmaker Karan Johar and others. She also shared a photo of the decorations which read "Love You Mom." In another picture, Ranbir is seen giving a warm hug to his mother. Check out-

Earlier, Riddhima took to Instagram to share selfies with Neetu Kapoor and brother Ranbir to mark the occasion of the actress' birthday. In the picture, Neetu looked gorgeous in black while Riddhima wore a white ensemble. Ranbir sported a cool avatar wearing a green shirt with floral print. Riddhima wrote, "Happiest bday my Iron Lady I love you so much Ma (a heart emoji)." Have a look at the post here:

Happiest bday my Iron Lady I love you so much Ma ❤️

Mom’s bday eve dinner ❤️ #dinnerready

Riddhima had also gifted her mother a cute little puppy whom they named Doodles. Neetu had shared photos of him and wrote, "Can't thank Riddhima enough for this cute button Doodle." Take a look:

Ranbir Kapoor's rumoured girlfriend and actress Alia Bhatt also wished the veteran actress by sharing an old photo from her young days. She wrote, "Happy Birthday @Neetu54. You have and always will inspire me every single day. Love you too much."

 

