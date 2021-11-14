Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEELAM KOTHARI Neelam Kothari’s father passes away; actress pens heartfelt note as she mourns demise

Jewellery designer and actor Neelam Kothari, on Sunday (November 14), broke the news of her father's sad demise on social media. Neelam, who is married to actor Samir Soni, took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her late beloved father, Shishir Kothari. Along with the photo, she penned a heartfelt caption in remembrance of her father. "My dearest dearest dad. You were my guiding light, my strength, my pillar of support and my friend. You will be deeply missed. We love you. May your soul rest in peace. Amen," she wrote.

Neelam's husband and actor Samir Soni also penned a heartfelt note, "RIP Uncle, you lived your life King size. You shall be missed by all of us."

Neelam shared a really close bond with her father. On the ocassion of Father's day, the actress took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture with him. "My daddy. More strength to you! #happyfathersday love you," she wrote in the caption.

Several celebrities including Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Sussanne Khan expressed their condolences in the comments section. "My condolences to you and your family Neelam. May his soul rest in peace," Juhi Chawla wrote. "Uncle RIP," Rohit Bose added. "I’m so so sorry for your loss Neelam… sending love, strength and prayers to you and the family. May his soul Rest In Peace," Sophie Choudry commented.

Shishir Kothari was a businessman in the jewellery industry.

Neelam Kothari has starred in films such as Ilzaam, Sindoor, Khudgarz, Hatya and Paap Ki Duniya among others. She is also a jewellery designer by profession. She married actor Samir Soni in 2011. The couple adopted their daughter Ahana in 2013.

In the professional front, Neelam is gearing up for Season 2 of 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'. She was also a part of the first season of the show starring Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Khan. The show focusses on the personal and professional lives of these wives of Bollywood actors Samir Soni, Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Pandey and Sohail Khan.

