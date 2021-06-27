Blast from the past: Neelam Kothari shares old video, 'People tell me I look like Anil Kapoor’s daughter'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Neelam Kothari shares old video, 'People tell me I look like Anil Kapoor’s daughter'

Actress Neelam Kothari Soni on Sunday took a trip down the memory lane as she shared a video clip of an old media interaction of herself from the ’80s, when she was a fairly newcomer in Bollywood. The clip was first posted by Neelam’s husband and actor Samir Soni, who captioned the throwback video, writing, “The teenage sensation @neelamkotharisoni All of 17 years old.”

Re-posting the video, Neelam wrote, “Blast from the past.. thanks for sharing this babe.”

The interview had taken place at Neelam’s house. Neelam answered a lot of questions related to Bollywood, the kind of roles she wanted to do and why most of her films were with Govinda. To which she said, “People think I looked too young for heroes like Jackie, Anil… I don’t know. They say, ‘She looks like his daughter or something like that. She looks too young.'"

“A lot of people say I am different from other actors and actresses because I don’t mix around with a lot of filmy crowd. I keep to myself. I rarely go to film parties,”she added.

Neelam made her Bollywood debut with Jawaani in 1984 when she was just over 13 year old. She went on to star in successful commercial films like Ilzaam, Aag hi Aag, Paap ki Duniya and Khudgarz. Undoubtedly, Neelam and Govinda's pair recieved a lot of praises and became a super hit.

After a long sabbatical, Neelam made her screen come back in 2020 with the Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Produced by Karan Johar, the show also starred Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Khan.