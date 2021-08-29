Sunday, August 29, 2021
     
Gauri Khan, Sussanne Khan, Neelam Kothari, Ekta Kapoor spend fun Sunday together; see pics

On Sunday, interior designer Gauri Khan, too seemed to have fun reuniting with close friends Sussanne Khan, Neelam Kothari, Ekta Kapoor.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 29, 2021 17:54 IST
It's always fun meeting old friends after a long time. On Sunday, interior designer Gauri Khan, too seemed to have fun reuniting with close girl friends from the industry. Taking to Instagram, Gauri posted a photograph, wherein we can see her sharing smiles with Neelam Kothari, Ekta Kapoor, Sussane Khan and Shabinaa. "Catching up fun evening with @suzkr @neelamkotharisoni @shabskofficial our chief guest @ektarkapoor thanks for dropping in," she captioned the post.

Sussane also shared a glimpse of her meeting with Gauri and others on her Instagram account. Expressing her happiness meeting Gauri, Sussane wrote, "So lovely seeing you after so long Gstar @gaurikhan with the sweethearts @ektarkapoor @shabskofficial @neelamkotharisoni #sunshineandsmiles #sundayvibes."

Neelam Kothari also took to Instagram and shared a sneak peek of their Sunday day out with her fans and followers. Sharing a few pictures she wrote, "Always good to see you girlies @gaurikhan loved your new collection!!!@ektarkapoor @ek_ek_ekoo @shabskofficial @suzkr."

Gauri is quite active on Instagram. She often gives the audience a sneak peek into her private life. A few days ago, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, shared a throwback image of all her brothers and sisters with the caption "Memories, fights , gifts, candies , fun & games all the things we have shared..." 

-with ANI inputs

