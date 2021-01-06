Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RASHMIKAMANDANNA National crush Rashmika Mandanna looks super happy while flaunting her new luxury car. Seen yet?

Telugu film actress Rashmika Mandanna has been catching the eyeballs either by her adorable pictures or by the announcement of her Bollywood debut. Well yet again, the national crush is in news and this time it is for her latest Instagram post in which she can be seen posing by the side of her new swanky car. The Dear Comrade actress has become the owner of a Range Rover and has thanked fans for all the love and support. Taking to the photo-sharing application, the actress on Wednesday shared a cheerful picture of herself wearing a turtle neck black top paired with denim and a Louis Vuitton cross bag.

Alongside the image, she wrote a long thank you note thanking fans. It goes like this, "Ahhh..I’d mostly/normally keep things this to myself.. but this time I wanted to share this with you because you are part of this journey and I want you to know that.. Back in the day never would I have thought I’d be capable of doing something like this but today here I am rushing to the airport but finding these 2 mins to just take these pictures so that I could show you where we’ve reached..

Thankyou for being a part of this journey and loving me like you do.. and making my hard days worth it.. we’re in this together and that makes me truly happy. I love you. This one’s for you. Truly grateful."

Soon after her post, she was spotted at the Mumbai airport. Catch her exclusive pictures here:

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Rashmika Mandanna at Mumbai airport

She is quite active on social media and keeps on sharing pretty pictures and videos. Not only this, but she recently interacted with everyone on Twitter during which she opened up about the scariest thing in her life.

She tweeted, "Ahhh.. ok so generally in life.. many things I was sacred would ever happen has already happened.. now I am just scared about things like reptiles and the deep dark spaces and all those things.. "

Meanwhile, have a look at some of her beautiful pictures here:

On the work front, Rashmika will soon be making her Bollywood debut through 'Mission Majnu.' The Shantanu Bagchi directorial also stars Siddharth Malhotra. It is also being said that she will also be seen in Vikas Bahl's 'Deadlu' alongside Amitabh Bachchan.