Naseeruddin Shah says 'Sindhi is no longer spoken in Pakistan'; Pakistani actor Mansha Pasha reacts

Naseeruddin Shah recently stated that Sindhi is no longer spoken in Pakistan. The statement garnered a lot of notice. Now, Pakistani star Mansha Pasha has responded to the remark.

Updated on: June 08, 2023 16:47 IST
Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah has grabbed attention following a response from Pakistani actor Mansha Pasha regarding his recent statement. In his statement, the veteran actor mentioned that the Sindhi language is no longer spoken in Pakistan. Mansha Pasha expressed her opposition to Naseeruddin's comment through a tweet, and this statement has caused quite a stir on the internet.

Naseeruddin discussed the numerous languages spoken in Pakistan during the recent promotions for the web series 'Taj: Reign of Revenge Season 2.' According to the actor, Sindhi is no longer spoken in Pakistan. He said, "They have Balochi, they have Bari, they have Siraiki and they have Pushto. Sindhi is, of course, no longer spoken in Pakistan."

Naseeruddin's remark prompted Pakistani actor Mansha to respond on Twitter and write, "As a proud Sindhi who speaks the language within her household, I beg to differ."

Naseeruddin's comment drew a lot of attention, and netizens were outraged. One user wrote, "Sometimes a wise man like Naseeruddin Shah can make an innocent mistake . Sindhi is a beautiful language and is spoken in whole is Sind. I am sure he knows now that he he misspoke." Another user commented, "That's great. Most people speak Sindhi in Sindh. This includes almost all rural and semi urban Urdu and pashto speaking communities. In Karachi, a lot of my Urdu friends understand Sindhi and a lot can speak it." A third user wrote, "Nothing sounds more welcoming and warm than sindhi. Sindhis due to hear somebody speak to them in sindhi whenever they are in punjab or somewhere else."

In the recent past, Naseeruddin Shah appeared in the second season of the show titled "Taj: Reign of Revenge." Premiered on Zee5 on May 12, 2023, this series featured prominent actors such as Rahul Bose, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sandhya Mridul, and Zarina Wahab. 

