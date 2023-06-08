Not Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to star in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor & Yash. Fans React

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash

There have been many speculations about Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious Ramayana project. As per reports, the film was on due to uncertainty. The Hindi film industry is all set to have its own adaptation of Ramayana again with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Yash. Reportedly, while Ranbir will be playing Lord Ram, Alia is finalised for the role of Sita. Earlier, rumours were rife that Deepika Padukone was being considered for the female lead. The casting of Ravana is yet to be finalised. However, Yash’s name has come up amid the discussions. The film will go on floors from December.

The buzz around the film started on June 7 when Alia was spotted outside Nitesh Tiwari’s office. Reportedly, actress Sai Pallavi was also said to be approached for the film but a recent update revealed that her part has not been confirmed. Following the announcements, fans were quick to share that they can't wait for the film to release. However, an official announcement on the same is expected to be made this Diwali.

"Alia was the first choice for Ramayana, but back in the day, the dates couldn’t match due to multiple reasons. But with all the delays, Nitesh and producer Madhu Mantena have gotten back to their first choice and the actress is excited to play a character that could stay with her for a lifetime. Same for Ranbir, who is charged up for this new divine journey of Shri Ram,” Pinkvilla reported, adding that the casting is like a match made in heaven.

What's next for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor?

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt has some exciting projects ahead. She will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Ranveer Singh. She will also make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot starrer Heart Of Stone. Apart from these projects, Alia will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's road-trip film Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

On the other hand, Ranbir was most recently seen in the film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor. Luv Ranjan directed the film. Tu Jhooth Main Makkar grossed close to Rs 150 crores at the movie office. Next, he will be seen in Animal, co-staring Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Tripti Dimri. The film will be released in August of this year.

