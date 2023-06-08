Rakul Preet Singh and Pavail Gulati’s I Love You breaks away stereotypes of fairytale romance | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rakul Preet Singh & Pavail Gulati's I Love You will stream on Jio Cinema.

The makers unveiled the trailer of I Love You, a romantic thriller starring Rakul Preet Singh and Pavail Gulati. The trailer opens with a young girl talking about her idea of a fairytale romance, which doesn’t end the way she expected it to. While we see Rakul romancing both Pavail and Akshay, there is a hint of suspense around the love triangle. Things soon turn dirty as betrayal and murder take over. The thrill and action would also leave a shiver down your spine as we see a battered Rakul towards the end.

‘I Love You’ is a story of Satya Prabhakar, played by Rakul Preet Singh, a working independent woman in Mumbai whose life takes a drastic shift just as she and the love of her life take their relationship to the next level. The plot unfolds with a series of twists and turns showcasing a thrilling tale of revenge.

Sharing her thoughts about the film, Rakul Preet Singh said, “I Love You is unlike anything I have done before as the storytelling combines the emotion of love, revenge, and betrayal while crossing genres of Drama, Suspense & Thriller. Nikhil has made a fantastic Film with a sharp narrative and has been able to extract amazing performances from all the cast members. I am looking forward to the audience's reactions on this one.”

Pavail Gulati also commented, “When Nikhil narrated the Film to me, I was instantly on board. The Story allowed me to shift between and unravel contrasting character shades, which was absolutely thrilling. I Love You is different in its treatment, fast-paced, edgy with vibrance in emotions, and at the same time, very enjoyable in its narrative. Eagerly waiting for the audience to see our film.”

Director Nikhil Mahajan, who has also won several awards for his 2022 Marathi film, Godavari, is now geared up for his Hindi film debut. He added, “It was a fantastic working environment with all actors giving their best. I worked on the story drawing inspiration from some real incidents and dramatized the romantic thriller quotient of the film based on how relationships transcend emotions in the contemporary workspace environment. Showcasing the film on JioCinema will help the film reach out to the widest audiences possible.”

I Love You will stream on JioCinema from June 16.

