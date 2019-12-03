Nargis Fakhri reveals the reason why she turned down Playboy shoot

Nargis Fakhri was already a supermodel before making her entry in Bollywood films with Rockstar. Featuring on Playboy cover magazine is a dream for many models but not for Nargis Fakhri. The actress, in interaction with former adult star Brittni De La revealed that she was once approached to feature on Playboy Magazine's cover during her modeling days. However, the actress chose to refuse the offer because she wasn't comfortable going nude in front of the camera.
She said, "When I was modeling, there was this college edition Playboy magazine thing. My agent said they are asking for girls; they have chosen to see you if you would want to do something like that. I was like, Playboy is so huge, and the money was so much! But I said no thanks, I’m good.”
Nargis also revealed that she also had to lose out on projects and films because of her stand on morality but doesn’t regret any of it. “I always knew that I am not going to be so hungry for fame that I am going to pose naked or sleep with a director… I have lost jobs because I didn’t do certain things and that was heartbreaking because I am trying to live in a place where I have high standards and boundaries, and it sucks!” she said.
Talking about her stint in Bollywood films, Nargis said that she was happy to be part of Bollywood films as they don't involve much skin show and nudity on screen.
She adds, “I was really happy to work in Bollywood because they don’t do sex scenes. That made me so happy because I am so not into getting naked in front of a camera. I can’t do. Any overly sexual or passionate scene would be difficult for me because even though it’s acting and what you are supposed to do, I had reservations about that.”
