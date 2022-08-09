Naga Chaitanya reveals his arm tattoo has a Samantha connection. Is he planning to change it?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAGACHAITANYAFC., SAMANTHA Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Naga Chaitanya is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and is currently busy promoting his film. Amidst, all this his personal life has also been making headlines ever since he announced his separation from his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu. On several occasions, the duo is seen talking about their marriage and its failure. Recently, the actor revealed an interesting fact about the tattoo which is on his arm. His morse code tattoo on his left arm has been creating a lot of mystery as he has never talked about it. Even his fans have been curious about it.

Discussing his crazy fan experiences, Naga Chaitanya recalled how his fans get his tattoo replicated on them. While interacting with Bollywood Bubble he said, "I've met a few fans who have tattooed my name and all that and imitated this tattoo (points to his arm). This is not something you would want."

Revealing further details about the tattoo, he said it is his wedding date. "The day I got married. I wouldn’t want the fans to get that," he said. He shared that it upsets him to see how his fans get his tattoo made on their bodies. "I feel really bad when they tattoo these things on. It’s like ‘no don’t, things might just change, I might change the tattoo. So…’"

When asked if he has thought about changing the tattoo. He said, "I haven’t thought about it till date. There’s nothing to change. It’s fine."

Previously talking about his divorce, Naga had told ETimes, "Whatever both of us wanted to say, we both put out a statement regarding that. That’s what I have always done with my personal life anyway. Things that I feel are crucial to be shared and put out, I do inform the media about it, whether it’s good or bad. I come out, tell the people about it through a statement and that’s it. In our case, Samantha has moved on, I’ve moved on and I don’t feel the need to inform the world about it, more than that."

For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu had announced separation through a joint statement in October last year. The couple tied the knot in 2017. They have also worked together in films like Manam, MajiliYe Maaya Chesave and Autonagar Surya.

