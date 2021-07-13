My baby strongest: Mouni Roy shares cheerful pics with Mandira Bedi days after Raj Kaushal's death

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IMOUNIROY Mandira Bedi and Mouni Roy

Actress and fitness enthusiast Mandira Bedi has been grieving her husband Raj Kaushal's death. The filmmaker succumbed to a heart attack on June 30, leaving a void in the hearts of his family and friends. Mandira had performed her husband's last rites. She is playing the role of a strong mom for her kids Veer and Tara now after losing her partner. On Tuesday, Bedi's close friend Mouni Roy took to Instagram to share cheerful pictures with the actress.

In the photos, Mouni can be seen hugging Mandira as they pose for the camera. "MY BABY STRONGEST," wrote Mouni alongside the post.

A week after Raj Kushal's death, Mandira had taken to social media to share pictures with him. The actress did not caption her photos but only used a heartbroken emoji instead. In the picture, she can be seen happily posing with glasses of red and white wine with her husband, both of them smiling at the camera.

Mandira has also been a victim of trolling and hatred on social media after photographs surfaced showing her breaking stereotypes by performing her husband's last rites, which male members of a family are traditionally expected to perform.

For the unversed, Raj Kaushal, known for directing movies like "Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi" and "Shaadi Ka Laddoo", passed away following a heart attack. He is survived by his wife Mandira Bedi and their two children, son Veer and daughter Tara. A prayer meet was held at Mandira’s residence, which was attended by her parents and several colleagues from the entertainment industry, including actress Mouni Roy.