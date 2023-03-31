Mrunal Thakur opens up on losing a film to Priyanka Chopra

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MRUNALTHAKUR Mrunal Thakur revealed that she lost Jai Gangaajal to Priyanka Chopra

Mrunal Thakur has climbed the ladder of success gradually and consistently. The actress, who gained fame for her time on television, made her Bollywood debut with Love Sonia. (2018). She has since become well-known for her roles in movies like Jersey, Sita Ramam, Super 30, and others. She has gained admirers with her performances.

Mrunal has come a really long way from beginning her journey from TV to films. The actress has been promoting her film ‘Gumraah’ alongside Aditya Roy Kapur in the city. She disclosed that she had passed up a number of parts over the years, including one in Prakash Jha's "Jai Gangaajal," while promoting her upcoming film. The actress admitted that Priyanka Chopra won the part of the police role in the 2016 film after she went on to audition for it.

Mrunal also praised Priyanka and said that she loves her work. She continued by saying that PeeCee's performance might have been superior to her own. She believed that at the time, she wasn't prepared for such a position. To get there, you have to put in a lot of effort. The Jersey actress said, "They say no God grants you when you (truly) value it, " Mrunal added.

The actress acknowledged that she had moments when she considered giving up but refrained from doing so. Mrunal admitted she can't maintain a facade because she can't tell lies well. Her facial expression makes it clear. On social media, people mistakenly believe that performers are having a good time and traveling. She wished people to understand that although there is hard work and struggle, one must be determined to keep going. The actress claimed that after one or two tries, so many people give up.

