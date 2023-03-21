Mrunal Thakur shares her crying picture, leaving fans worried; says 'I felt i couldn't make it'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MRUNALTHAKUR Mrunal Thakur shares her crying picture

Mrunal Thakur is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Gumraah, with Aditya Roy Kapur. The actress took fans by shock on Tuesday afternoon after she shared a crying picture of herself. She claimed that yesterday was 'tough,' but that she is now taking each day as it comes. Her fans were worried about how she was doing. Later on, she also uploaded a video in which she claimed to be doing fine.

On Tuesday, the Jersey actress took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of herself in tears. Along with the picture, she wrote, "Yesterday was tough. But today I'm stronger, wiser and happy! Everybody has pages in their stories they don't read out loud but I'm choosing to read mine out loud – because maybe someone out needs to learn the lesson I learnt. Taking one day at a time! It's ok to be naive and vulnerable."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MRUNALTHAKURMrunal Thakur's Instagram story

Soon after that, she posted a video and informed everyone that she was alright. In the clip, she said, "That picture was taken at the time when I felt I was extremely low and couldn't make it. But today, I am happy and I made it."

Fans were certainly concerned about Mrunal after her cryptic message, but everyone was relieved to see her smiling video afterwards.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mrunal was last seen making an appearance in Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's Selfiee. She starred in the song Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe with the Khiladi. Now, she will be seen in Gumraah with Aditya Roy Kapur which is slated to hit theaters on April 7. She also has Pippa alongside Ishaan Khatter. Earlier, there were speculations that the film was set for an OTT release; however, the makers have debunked the rumours in an official statement. Besides this, the actress has Pooja Meri Jaan and Aankh Micholi in her kitty.

