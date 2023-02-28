Tuesday, February 28, 2023
     
Mrunal Thakur gets cutest marriage proposal from a fan, her reply will leave you ROFLing

Mrunal Thakur recently received a marriage proposal from a fan. The actress' response will undoubtedly have you chuckling.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: February 28, 2023 16:04 IST
Mrunal Thakur gets cutest proposal from a fan
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MRUNALTHAKUR Mrunal Thakur gets cutest proposal from a fan

Mrunal Thakur is one of the most prominent actresses in the country. She made her Bollywood debut in 2019's Super 30. Over the years, the actress has proven her mettle with her performances in various films. She has a remarkable fan following on social media, with around 8 million followers. Recently, the Sita Ramam actress shared an adorable video in slow motion on her Instagram handle. She captioned it, "Felt cute might delete later." 

After she shared the video, fans and celebrities flocked to the comment section to react to it. A fan even proposed marriage to Mrunal Thakur and to everyone's surprise, Mrunal even reacted to it. However, the actress's response made everyone laugh. Fan wrote, "Meri taraf se rishta pakka (This relationship for a wedding is confirmed from my side)." The actress replied, "Meri taaraf se na hain."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mrunal Thakur was recently seen in a dance number, Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe, alongside Akshay Kumar for Selfiee. Helmed by Raj Mehta, 'Selfiee' is an official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving License', which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. The Hindi version stars Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty in the lead roles. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions backs it along with Magic Frames, Prithviraj Productions, Cape of Good Films, and Star Studios.

Before this, the actress was seen alongside Dulquer Salmaan in Sita Ramam. The actress will next be seen in Pippa alongside Ishaan Khatter. She also has the crime thriller Gumraah with Aditya Roy Kapur in her kitty. Helmed by Vardhan Ketkar, ‘Gumraah’ is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit film ‘Thadam’, released in 2019. It was directed by Magizh Thirumeni and the film starred Arun Vijay and Tanya Hope in the lead roles. Aditya and Mrunal will be sharing screen space for the very first time in the film.

