Is Shalin Bhanot the REASON behind Tina Datta's absence from Bigg Boss 16 parties? Actress REACTS

Tina Datta has gained immense popularity after participating in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. But post Salman Khan hosted show Tina has been missing from all reunion and success parties. While many assumed it was because of her equation with Shalin Bhanot and being called 'fake' on the show, the actress clarified all the speculations in the recently hosted Question and Answer session on her Instagram Stories.

During the fan interactive Q/A session, a user asked, "Tinzi, aap kisi success party mein kyun nahi gayi (Why didn't you attend any of the success parties)?" To this the Uttaran actress replied, "Kyunki mai Delhi mein shoot kar rahi thi (Because I was shooting in Delhi)."

Post BB16, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan hosted a special party for THE contestants and shared videos of them having fun together. Taking to Instagram, Farah shared a glimpse of the party which she captioned, "Party of the year !! #biggboss16 .. #myfavouriteshow #MANDLIROCKS p.s.- @m___c___stan singing anthem for the first time."

In the video, Bigg Boss 16 contestants Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit, Shiv Thakre, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam and others can be seen singing the Bigg Boss anthem. Apart from them, Farah's close friend Sania Mirza, Chunky Panday, Arbaaz Khan and 'Bigg Boss 8' winner Gautam Gulati marked their presence at the party.

Tina on her equation with Shalin

Tina made headlines for her 'fake relationship' with Shalin Bhanot. Talking about the same, the actress in an interview revealed, "I absolutely repent getting connected and linked with Shalin Bhanot on Bigg Boss. Had I not met him or been friends with him on the show my journey would have been so different and nice. Shalin raised a finger at my character and was so aggressive that he tried to hit me once but when I tried to bring out his real image to the public that backfired against me. Probably he is a good actor than a better person. I always thought that anyone can put up an act on a reality show like Bigg Boss for so long but Shalin has proved me wrong. He has acted for so many months. Hats off to him!"

