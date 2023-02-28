Rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur amp up style quotient at Jackky Bhagnani’s party

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday at Jackky Bhagnani’s party

Rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur along with Bhumi Pednekar and her sister Samiksha Pednekar, Pragya Jaiswal and others attended the party hosted by actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani. The producer hosted a low-key party for Nigerian singer-songwriter CKay at his residence Puja Casa in Mumbai and also posed with him. The pictures and videos from the star-studded party are now going viral on social media.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday arrived at Jackky Bhagnani's party separately and posed for pictures while Bhumi and her sister Samiksha Pednekar arrived together in twin outfits. Ananya Panday looked absolutely stunning in a black crop top which she paired with grey flared denim trousers, dewy make-up, and a tiny handbag. Aditya opted for casuals in a blue and white striped shirt, a pair of distressed denim trousers and yellow sneakers.

Aditya Roy Kapur

On the other hand, the Govinda Naam Mera actress opted for a single-shoulder crop top with high-waist black trousers. She completed her look with a pair of black heels. Her sister twinned with her in a white shirt with black laces, a pair of black wide-leg trousers, and matching heels.

Ananya Panday is all set to headline a cyber-thriller directed by celebrated filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi of Veere Di Wedding fame. After winning praise for critically acclaimed movies like Udaan, Lootera, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, and AK vs. AK, Vikramaditya Motwane is back in the director’s seat for this gripping, edge-of-the-seat thriller. Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi's company -Saffron, the untitled film is a cyber-thriller in which the Gehraiyaan actress takes on a part she has never played before. She is also teaming up with Ayushmann Khurrana for Dreamgirl 2.

Aditya Roy Kapur is currently receiving rave reviews for his performance in The Night Manager. Created and directed by Sandeep Modi, the show is the Hindi adaptation of John le Carre's novel 'The Night Manager'. It also features Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, Ravi Behl, and more. The show is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

