Wednesday, February 02, 2022
     
Mouni Roy's wedding with Suraj Nambiar was all about traditions, love & happy tears | Trailer

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar tied the knot on January 27 in Goa and exchanged vows in a Malayali wedding followed by another as per Bengali traditions. Several celebrities including Mandira Bedi, Arjun Bijlani, Jia Mustafa attended their grand Goa wedding.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 02, 2022 17:29 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MOUNI ROY

Actress Mouni Roy's wedding was one of the most awaited weddings in the entertainment industry. The actress married the love of her life, Suraj Nambiar on January 27, 2022, in two wedding celebrations, a Malayali wedding followed by a Bengali wedding. Her wedding festivities began with the Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies. As the actress enjoys her marital bliss, on Wednesday (February 02) she took to Instagram and shared her wedding trailer with her fans and followers. 

Take a look:

The couple exchanged wedding vows at Hilton Goa Resort, Candolim. In the wedding trailer, Mouni shared a glimpse of her wedding festivities. The couple's wedding was all about love, traditions and unlimited fun. For the Bengali wedding, Mouni had opted for a Sabyasachi heavy red lehenga adorned with elaborated gold embroidery while Suraj looked dashing in a beige sherwani along with a matching stole. 

For the Malayali rituals, she looked breathtakingly beautiful in a traditional saree. In the video, Mouni and Suraj can be seen enjoying themselves with their friends and family. From exchanging kisses to sharing tears the couple's wedding was all about emotions and it is sure to melt your heart. 

Earlier, she shared a video of her post-wedding pool party. Sharing the fun-filled video, she wrote, "My bunch of FOOLS."

Several celebrity guests including Mandira Bedi, Arjun Bijlani, Jia Mustafa and more attended the festivities and danced their hearts out at the functions.

 

