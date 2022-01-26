Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/MANDIRABEDIA/FANCLUB Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar Mehendi: Mandira Bedi dances her heart out on DDLJ's 'Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna' song

And, it has begun! The celebrations of Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar pre-wedding festivities are currently happening in Goa. The pictures from the couple's Mehendi and Haldi ceremony have gone crazily viral on the internet. All thanks to Mouni's close friends including Arjun Bijlani, Mandira Bedi and Aashka Goradia for sharing glimpses of the couple. For the Haldi ceremony, Mouni wore a white outfit with white floral jewellery. Suraj also wore a full-white outfit for the occasion. In one of the videos being shared online, Mouni's best friend Mandira can be seen dancing her heart out to the song 'Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna' from her film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.

Mandira also congratulated the couple and shared inside pictures from their ceremonies. She wrote in the caption, "Mon, Suraj.. and so it all begins. I love you both, more than you know (sic)."

Apart from Mandira, even bride-to-be Mouni was seen dancing with Suraj on the song Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali from 2001 film Zubeidaa. Speaking of the Mehendi ceremony, the 'Gold' actor opted for a yellow lehenga.

Mouni and Suraj, who never officially confirmed dating each other, will tie the knot on January 27.

On the work front, Mouni will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji directorial 'Brahmastra' also featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchn and Nagarjuna.