Image Source : INSTA/FANCLUBS Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar's wedding festivities begin! See FIRST pics, videos from couple's Haldi ceremony

Highlights Pics, videos from Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar's Haldi ceremony have gone viral on the internet

Some have been shared by their fan clubs while others have been posted by Arjun Bijlani and his wife

Mouni and Suraj are all set to tie the knot in Goa on January 27

Festivities of Mouni Roy and boyfriend Suraj Nambiar's much-awaited wedding have begun! The couple who met each other during the COVID lockdown is finally tying the knot in Goa. First pictures and videos from their Haldi ceremony have gone viral on the internet on Wednesday. While some have been shared by their fan clubs others have been posted by actor Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha. Just yesterday we saw Mouni at the airport rushing to her wedding location and today visuals from what seems like her pre-wedding function are here. In the same, the 'Naagin' actress can be seen looking gorgeous in her yellow lehenga as she sits on a couch with her feet up on a stool.

Another video on the internet captured Mouni and Suraj together as they sat in a big container wearing white attires. Another boomerang video shared by Mouni's 'Naagin' co-star Arjun shows the actress getting henna applied on her hand. Nt only this but even Arjun applied a Mehendi design on his hand that had a star and 'M' in the centre.

In other videos, Arjun can be seen having a fun time with not just his wife but also with the bride's mother. It looks like both the Haldi and Mehendi function is being held today!

Going by the reports, Mouni and Suraj are all set to exchange vows in a Goa resort on January 27. The buzz also states that the two are planning to have a wedding reception later in Mumbai with their close friends and family. However, the same has not been confirmed by them yet!

The lovebirds first met each other on New Year’s eve 2019 in Dubai and fell in love. Although they did not confirm their wedding, Mouni was recently seen responding to the paparazzi who congratulated her for her D-Day. She even had her bachelorette party in Goa last year.

On the professional front, Mouni will next be seen in the superhero film Brahmastra co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Mouni will be playing the role of an antagonist.