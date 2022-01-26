Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NO.1_NAAGIN_MOUNI_ROY Who is Mouni Roy's to-be-husband Suraj Nambiar? All you need to know

Popular actress Mouni Roy is all set to tie the knot with Suraj Nambiar on Thursday (January 27). As per reports, the couple will have a two-day beach wedding in Goa. It will be an intimate affair with only close friends and immediate family members in attendance. The pre-wedding festivities of the couple already began on January 26. Pictures and videos from Mouni's haldi and mehendi ceremonies have been doing the rounds on social media platforms.

Mouni and Suraj have always been tight-lipped about their relationship. They never confirmed dating each other or that they were getting married. While Mouni is a popular face of the entertainment industry, Suraj Nambiar is an entrepreneur.

Born on August 6 to Jain parents in Bengaluru, Karnataka Suraj did his initial schooling at the Jain International Residential School. Later, in 2008, he got admitted to Civil Engineering course at the R.V. College Of Engineering, Bengaluru.

He is a businessman and investment banker based in Dubai. He has a brother named Neeraj. He is a co-founder of an event management company based in Pune.

The couple first met each other on New Year’s eve 2019 in Dubai and fell in love.

Several pictures and videos from Mouni's haldi and mehendi ceremony were shared by her Naagin co-star Arjun Bijlani. Actress Mandira Bedi also shared pictures with Mouni and her husband-to-be Suraj on Instagram. Sharing the adorable photographs she wrote, "Mon, Suraj.. and so it all begins. I love you both, more than you know."

Mouni was recently seen responding to the paparazzi who congratulated her for her D-Day. She even had her bachelorette party in Goa last year.

There is a buzz that the couple is planning to host a wedding reception later in Mumbai with their close friends and family. However, the same has not been confirmed by them yet.

On the work front, she will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and others. She reportedly plays the antagonist in the movie.