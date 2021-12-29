Most popular OTT actors of 2021: Manoj Bajpayee tops list; Saif Ali Khan & Tamannah Bhatia find spot too

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Most popular OTT actors of 2021

Highlights Ormax Media survey released the list of most popular actor on OTT in 2021

Manoj Bajpayee topped the list followed by Pankaj Tripathi

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was seen in 'The Family Man 2' was fourth

2021 is undisputedly the year of breaking stereotypes and good content. With varied films and web shows being released across streaming platforms, the year saw some brilliant performances. As we near the end of 2021, Ormax Media survey released the list of most popular actor on OTT in 2021. In the survey, actor Manoj Bajpayee topped the list followed by Pankaj Tripathi. Nawazuddin Siddiqui grabbed third place in the list, while Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who captivated audiences as 'Raji' in 'The Family Man 2', was fourth. Radhika Apte, Kay Kay Menon, Saif Ali Khan, Sushmita Sen, Jithendra Kumar, and Tamannah Bhatia bagged spots in the top ten OTT actors.

Ormax Media took to Twitter to publish the results of the survey, "Most popular OTT actors in India (Sep-Nov 2021): @BajpayeeManoj stays at no. 1, @kaykaymenon02 (no. 6), @thesushmitasen (no. 8), and @tamannaahspeaks (no. 10) make an entry in the Top 10 #OTT #Streaming."

Speaking about the same, Tamannaah in a statement said, "I enjoyed the process of working on a web show. It was a refreshing experience. I will always hold the 11th Hour and November Story close to my heart. I am glad to know that the audience enjoyed my performances in them and showered me with so much love."

For the unversed, Tamannaah Bhatia delivered four back-to-back blockbusters in a row and earned a spot on the Most Popular OTT Actors in India list. The actress ventured into the digital space with 11th Hour and November Story. While both the shows featured her in contrasting shades, they became a massive hit among the audience and critics.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah is gearing up for a busy new year with Plan A Plan B and Yaar Dost on the horizon in Bollywood and F3, Bhola Shankar, and Gurthundha Seethakalam in the south.