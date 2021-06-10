Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAAN Mika Singh Birthday: Shaan wishes his 'closest and craziest bro' with fun throwback pictures

Singer Mika Singh is celebrating his 44th birthday on June 10. Many celebrities and fans took to their social media platform to wish the popular singer. Recently, singer Shaan took to his Twitter aand penned a heartfelt note for him. In the tweet, he mentioned how June 10 marks the birthday of two celebrities with very different personalities - Roop Kumar Rathod and Mika Singh.

He tweeted,"Today 10th June is the Birthday of 2 extremely talented, yet very different Personalities...@RoopkumarRathod and @MikaSingh !! Though very different, they both are very Loving, Helpful and Value relationships !! And of course have their own Special USP as Artists!!"

Shaan also shared a few throwback pictures with Mika Singh and wrote, "Happy Birthday to one my closest and craziest Bro @mikasingh !!! Keep Shining.. and keep bringing smiles through your music and your humanitarian work.. Stay King!! #DevineTouch."

Shaan and Mika have worked together in various musical projects. Not just this the two have worked together as actors also in the movie named Balwinder Singh... Famous Ho Gaya that released in the year 2014. The film also featured Gabriela Bertante, Rajpal Yadav and Anupam Kher in key roles.

Mika Singh is a renowned singer who needs no introduction He enjoys a massive fanbase and has lent his voice to some of the most remarkable songs of Bollywood which include, Mauja Hi Mauja from Jab We Met, Jugni from Tanu Weds Manu, Jumme Ki Raat from Kick, Gandi Baat from R. Rajkumar. The singer has also worked in different language movies and his last work was in the Bengali industry where he sang Hobe Re Hoichoi for the movie Hoichoi Unlimited.