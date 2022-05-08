Malaika Arora REVEALS people told her being a mother would end her career: 'Had working mom guilt'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKA ARORA Malaika Arora and Arhaan Khan

Malaika Arora is celebrating Mother’s Day 2022 by revealing how motherhood affected her life and career and the 'working mom guilt' she had to deal with. On Sunday, the actress shared Humans of Bombay’s post as she remembered living up to the promise of not losing her identity in the process of being a mother. Talking about her son Arhaan Khan, Malaika opened up about how people told her that 'being a mother' would end her career.

Malaika Arora: Motherhood and Career

Malaika recalled the promise she made to herself when Arhaan was born. "This will end your career!' is what people said when I was expecting. Back then, after marriage, you'd barely see an actress on screen. But being raised by women who advocated being independent, I knew motherhood just meant I was to essay one more role—the role of mom! I worked through my pregnancy—shuttling shows, & rehearsals. And when Arhaan was born, I promised to give him the world. I also promised myself—I won't lose my identity in the process of being a mom. Ever since, I've lived up to both the promises," Malaika said in the post.

She continued, "2 months after delivery, I performed at an award show. I was proud of myself because I also made it back home in time to tuck Arhaan in bed. Knowing that I could juggle motherhood & work empowered me." Malaika, who had to leave Arhaan for her work commitments, added "But I had ‘working mom’ guilt. So, I maximized my time with Arhaan."

For the unversed, Arhaan is Malaika's son with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. Malaika and Arbaaz got married in 1998 and Arhaan was born in 2002. Talking about the rules she and Arbaaz set for their son, the actress-model said "Arbaaz & I had set rules—one parent was always present. No PTMs, or annual shows were missed. And I always picked him up or dropped him off at school. Soon, it became the highlight of my day. I spoke to Arhaan about everything! Even when Arbaaz & I told him we were separating, he understood. And ever since, regardless of our differences, Arbaaz & I've been a unit when it comes to parenting. When Arhaan had to shave, I called Arbaaz who took me through the process; it was fun!"

Calling Arhaan her dearest friend, Malaika Arora said, "Today, Arhaan is my dearest friend. And now that he’s away studying, we keep DM-ing recipes to each other. I miss him; the empty nest syndrome is real, but it’s a good thing I kept my 2nd promise—to not lose my identity in the process of being a mom. I’ve my work, my friends & my life. So, live your dream—go after that job, leave if you’re in an unhappy marriage, & prioritize yourself. Being a mom doesn’t mean you stop being you. Motherhood is not the end. Treat it as a comma, but never as a full stop," she concluded in the post.