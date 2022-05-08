Anushka Sharma drops cute pic of daughter Vamika, thanks her mom for 'being a huge support'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Anushka Sharma

To mark the special occasion of Mother's Day, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Sunday (May 08) shared a glimpse of her daughter Vamika. Anushka dropped a series of cute pictures on her Instagram handle. In the first picture, she shared a picture of herself playing with Vamika and her mum Ashima Sharma can also be seen standing behind her. She dedicated the second picture, to her mom, as she thanked her for the support she provided especially after Anushka became a mother.

Anushka Sharma's Instagram Post

The actress thanked her mom for being a huge strength and support in the last year and few months. She wrote, "Happy Mother's Day Maa. Thank you for watching over me and being such a huge support for me especially in the last year and few months. Your will power and strength is phenomenal and you are so so loved by us all." ALSO READ: Happy Mother's Day: Wishes pour in from Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif & other Bollywood celebs

Anushka, who welcomed Vamika with her husband-cricketer Virat Kohli in January last year, covered the baby's face with a butterfly sticker. In another picture, the actress' pet dog Dude can be seen sleeping on Ashima's lap. Take a look

Anushka Sharma's upcoming projects

The actress is working on a sports film, titled Chakda Xpress. It is the biopic of Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami who is a record holder in fast bowling in Women's cricket. Directed by Prosit Roy and written by Abhishek Banerjee, the film traces Jhulan's inspirational journey as she charts her own course despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics. Tasting success through her determination and grit, she rose to the position of the skipper of the Indian women's national cricket team. This film will mark Anushka's comeback on the silver screen after the 2018 film Zero. ALSO READ: Mother’s Day 2022: Date, History and Significance of the special day

Also, Anushka recently stepped down from the production and distribution company Clean Slate Filmz she had founded along with her brother Karnesh Ssharma.